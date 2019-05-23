Captain James E. Daly Elementary School gets one of only two Green Ribbon Schools Awards in MD

Wednesday, U.S Secretary of Education, Betsey Devos, announced the 2019 Green Ribbon Schools award or GRS award winners. Only two schools in Maryland received the honor, and Montgomery County’s Captain James E. Daly Elementary School was one of them.

The GRS award recognizes schools that do things to help the environment. For example, schools that save energy, those that teach environmental education, and those that improve the overall health of their faculty, staff and students by earth-friendly means to name a few.



Captain James E. Daly Elementary School was one of 25 awarded nationally and as the US moves towards a cleaner environment for our children, it was a great honor for our county. “I am beyond thrilled and honored,” said Montgomery School winner’s principal Nora Dietz. “We put in hard work to win this award and I have so many people to thank.” She also mentioned how important it was to educate our youth and the community on the importance of making our world a cleanlier place.



“It’s really important that we take care of our earth and we know we can’t take care of everybody but we can take care of what we have,” said Dietz. “Our school is very important to us that we keep it running well, looking good and do our part with the environment” She also added that if any other schools looking to be green-friendly needed some tips, she would be more than happy to chat with them.