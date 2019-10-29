Capital Gazette shooter pleads guilty

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Jarrod Ramos, 39, stood before an Anne Arundel County courtroom Monday and pleaded guilty to all of the 23 counts, including first-degree murder, stemming from the June 2018 newsroom attack that killed Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, John McNamara, Gerald Fischman and Rob Hiaasen.

Judge Laura Ripken accepted his plea after questioning Ramos if he was pleading guilty because he is guilty, to which Ramos responded, “Yes, I am.”

“Today was a big relief for me, a big emotional relief,” said Rachael Pacella. “I definitely feel a little bit better and a little bit lighter after this plea.”

Rachael Pacella is a survivor of the attack and was among fellow Gazette employees and family members of those killed. They all attended the lengthy court hearing.

Phillip Davis, who was employed at the paper during the attack explained that he had covered cases inside the same courtroom where Ramos stood, “he did not necessarily stand out as much to me. It felt almost as if i was there to cover someone else’s murder trial. Him, as an individual, does not stand out to me.”

Prosecutors for the case laid out a statement of facts which read through the mountain of evidence gathered against Ramos.

Evidence included surveillance video of the newsroom, recovered shotgun shells, and an 8-minute long 911 call prosecutors say Ramos made in which he stated, “This is your shooter. The shooting is over.”

The case now enters a second phase where a jury will hear testimony on whether Ramos is not criminally responsible by reason of insanity.