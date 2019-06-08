Capital Crescent Trail Safety may receive permanent lane reduction

A trail that runs from Silver Spring to D.C. will make permanent changes to help ensure the safety of bicyclists.

The Little Falls Parkway intersection will have fewer lanes. This means cars striking people will lessen according to Maryland-National Capital Park Police Assistant Chief Jeffery Coe.



A tragic accident in 2016 at an intersection in Bethesda on the trail killed a bicyclist which brought forward lane reduction from Montgomery Parks, Park Police and the Department of Transportation.



The new changes now give bicyclists peace of mind, such as Chad Ellwood, a bicyclist who commutes every day to work. “ I think anything that they can do to make it safer for bikers is absolutely an improvement. “

Some bicyclists believe it could help reduce congestion and perhaps be healthier by getting some bicycle exercise in.

“ It’s a great way to reduce the big lines, “ says almost-daily bicyclist, James Graham.

The Montgomery County Planning board will likely implement the permanent lane reduction changes next week.