Candle causes house fire in Montgomery County

I-270

Firefighters rescued one dog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — A family is displaced and one person was injured after an overnight house fire in Montgomery County.

Fire officials say the call came in after midnight on the 10400 block of Haywood Drive in Wheaton. All residents were able to get out the house and one resident was evaluated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters also rescued one dog. Investigators say the fire started by an unattended candle in the kitchen. The estimated cost of damage is $75,000.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories