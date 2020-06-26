Candle causes house fire in Montgomery County

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — A family is displaced and one person was injured after an overnight house fire in Montgomery County.
Fire officials say the call came in after midnight on the 10400 block of Haywood Drive in Wheaton. All residents were able to get out the house and one resident was evaluated for smoke inhalation.
Firefighters also rescued one dog. Investigators say the fire started by an unattended candle in the kitchen. The estimated cost of damage is $75,000.
