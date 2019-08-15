Camp teaches students what police do on a daily basis

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — An interactive camp for a group of Montgomery County students to see what police officers do on a daily basis.

The Montgomery County Police Department summer camp is a 1-week camp to prepare students to make the right decisions going into high school. Some say experience is the best teacher, and this is why Montgomery County Police hosted a camp – to build relationships with students and to teach them good judgement going into high school. “It felt like I was seeing two lines and two of the same thing,” said William Royer of MCPD Camp. MCPD Camp’s Isabella Upton stated, “It was like blurry and double of everything, and you couldn’t see the lines on the floor.”

Fatal vision impairment goggles shows the effects alcohol has on a person, warning them to never drink and drive. “It was dangerous, and it might end up hurting your future or your life,” said Rosie Then of MCPD Camp. Isabella added, “I learned what happens when you do something like drugs or alcohol, and the impacts it can have on your life and future.”

The camp taught students what police do in Special Investigations, Drugs and the Domestic Violence division. “It’s a great opportunity for us to really interact with the kids; get to know them, and they see police officers as humans,” said Officer Dana Stroman. Student, Joshua Dixon stated, “My dad is a police officer, and I wanted to see more in depth of what he does to see the challenges that he faces every day.”

Organizers are in the hopes these students walk away with a positive perspective on law enforcement.

The Youth on the Rise Camp is funded through donations and the police department.