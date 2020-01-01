Call, Push, Shock. The motto that’s saving lives

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Call, Push, Shock. It’s a phrase that’s easy to remember, and it saves lives.

Call, Push, Shock is a new national collaborative movement with a simple mission, to motivate bystander CPR/AED action and increase sudden cardiac arrest survival.

Cardiac arrest is the third leading cause of death in the United States and you can triple a potential victim’s chance of survival by knowing what to do in case of an emergency.

  1. Call 9-1-1. Follow emergency dispatcher’s instructions.
  2. Push. Start CPR. Push hard and fast in the center of the chest; 100 to 120 compressions per minute.
  3. Shock. Use an AED. Follow step-by-step audio/visual instructions and remember that an AED cannot hurt the person, it can only help

These 3 steps are key to survival. Every second counts.

Rescue One is one of the leading life safety training programs in the country. they hold a free CPR/AED training session on February 1, for more information click, here.

