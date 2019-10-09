Business leaders encouraged to play a role in combating opioid epidemic

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation is on a nation-wide tour to spark conversations, solutions to substance use disorder

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The opioid crisis has claimed the lives of millions of Americans. Local business leaders in Frederick gathered to see how solutions to the issue can begin in the workplace.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation is on a nation-wide tour to spark conversations and solutions to substance use disorder that they say affects nearly 75% of people in the workforce.

The Foundation’s Sharing Solutions tour made its first stops in Maryland at the Frederick Hilton Hotel.

Local business owners heard from a panel of experts who stressed open dialogue on the issue and encouraged businesses to play a role in fighting the epidemic.

Business leaders can help by creating a drug-free workplace, educating staff on how to prevent addiction, and providing resources.

“If business owners and people from human resource departments are more aware of the signs of the opioid epidemic, if they are more aware of signs of addiction, they can provide counseling services to their employees; they can provide learning opportunities for everyone on the team,” explained president and CEO of the Maryland Chamber of Commerce, Christine Ross.

For those interested, the event also featured training to administer Narcan.