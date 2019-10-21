Business connect launch program expanded to help small businesses in Montgomery County

The program now covers several parts of the county in efforts to help businesses thrive

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A business connect launch program is designed to help small businesses thrive in Montgomery County.

For Maryland Economic Development Week, county executive Marc Elrich launched the program in the eastern part of the county for areas like Silver Spring, White Oak, and Burtonsville. The program is part of a county-wide vision for growing the economy and to hear directly from business owners about what they need to succeed locally. Elrich says his administration will focus on building an innovative, thriving and inclusive economy that creates jobs and opportunities for residents by bringing in workshops, classes, and more.

“That’s very important that they can have the opportunity to get contracts with not just the county government but with other contracting entities in the county,” said Devance Walker, Business Solutions Group Liaison.

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, Elrich will welcome Truebill, a financial services technology company, to the county. Truebill is relocating its corporate headquarters from San Francisco to Silver Spring. The company’s founders are originally from Montgomery County and attended Montgomery Blair High School.