Burkittsville woman enters guilty plea for the murder of her grandmother

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Burkittsville woman has entered a guilty plea to the first-degree murder of her grandmother.
On Tuesday, Hestina Harris, 24, has been sentenced to life. The defendant will serve 60 years in prison and will have 5 years of supervised probation following release.
Back in 2014, Harris was charged for stabbing her 67-year-old grandmother, Lillie Morris. The victim was found with at least 20 stab wounds in her front yard and was pronounced dead on the scene.
