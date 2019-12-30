Burkittsville Post Office closed indefinitely after Sunday fire

USPS reports some mail was lost in the fire

BURKITTSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A “small amount” of mail was inside the Burkittsville Post Office when a fire broke out next door on Sunday morning, post office officials told WDVM on Monday.

@USPS employees reported some mail was destroyed in the incident.

USPS says they are in the process of identifying items that can be recovered.

Mail deliveries will continue as normal, the postal service says, and PO boxes and services will be moved to the Jefferson Post Office located six miles away.

USPS will consult with the building’s owners about repairs and reconstruction.

Customers can contact the Jefferson Postmaster at 301-473-8484 with questions concerning their mail.

Frederick County, Maryland fire crews arrived to a “heavy fire” between 10 E Main St. and 8 E Main St., which impacted an apartment building and neighboring post office, according to Deputy Fire Chief Steve Leatherman.