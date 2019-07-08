Brunswick nonprofit awarded over $50,000 in state grants

BRUNSWICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Brunswick nonprofit is offering up $50,000 in funding to local businesses in an effort to maintain historic buildings.

Brunswick Main Street was awarded the funding from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development to help revitalize buildings in the historic downtown area.

While the nonprofit has been awarded the grant in previous years, officials say this year the reimbursement program aims to focus on properties that aren’t currently up to code so the money can be used for repairs like electric re-wiring and new exterior signage.

“Brunswick is in the middle of a transformation and it is so important that we make sure that our properties are safe for businesses to enter, but also that they maintain Brunswick’s character,” explained manager for Brunswick Main Street, Sophie Smith. “It’s so important that we try to strive for a more historic preservation angle when we’re looking at these properties.”

Applications for the program are open through July 30.