Brunswick extends demolition moratorium for buildings created before 1994

The city will not demolish building more than 25 years old as new guidelines for historic preservation are developed

BRUNSWICK, Md. (WDVM) — Buildings in the City of Brunswick that date back more than 25 years will not be demolished for at least the next year after a vote by the city council.

Brunswick council members and the mayor voted unanimously to extend a demolition moratorium that would have ended October 1.

The moratorium will be extended until October 1, 2020 as the city continues to create a conservation district guidelines document.

The document will lay out a general standard for the exterior design of future building construction or renovations within the historic downtown.

“We would want the features to be similar; the window size, the window design, the door design, possibly the roof line would be similar to what we already have. We’re looking for something that’s going to blend and maintain the character that’s there now,” explained Planning and Zoning Administrator for the City of Brunswick, Bruce Dell.

The original demolition moratorium was approved earlier this year on January 22. Since that time, the city and the Downtown Preservation and Revitalization Committee have been developing policy that will move forward historic preservation efforts.

Dell says the temporary moratorium affects about 100 properties. This area, concentrated within downtown Brunswick, is about a quarter-mile from the Brunswick Rail Line.