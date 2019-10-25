BREAKING: Montgomery County Police investigating a homicide

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (WDVM) — A man is dead after a shooting on Wild Apple Circle late Thursday night.
Montgomery County Police say they are investigating the incident as a domestic-related homicide.
Officials say they got the call just before 10 p.m. where they found a man suffering life threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. A suspect is in custody at the hospital with serious injuries.
This story is developing.
