Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County, Md. hold grand opening for newest facility

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Tuesday, the Boys & Girls Club in Frederick County, Md. held a grand opening for their newest facility located on Madison Street.

Local and statewide officials were on hand for the celebration. The new facility has 3,000 square feet dedicated just to the Boys & Girls Club, while 15,000 square feet will be dedicated to Frederick County public schools. The building has specialized classrooms for education, arts and STEM activities.

“We provide opportunities to children that they might not have access to, so having access to a fully functional high tech stem lab is something every child even at school has, and so we’re able to do stem activities with those activities that may not have that opportunity to do that,” said Lisa McDonald, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County.

McDonald says about 200 kids will be able utilize their newest facility.