Boy rescued from Lake Linganore has died

NEW MARKET, Md. (WDVM) — A 15-year-old boy who was rescued from Lake Linganore has died, the spokesperson for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Friday.
Rescue crews arrived at the lake in the area of Nightingale Ct and Cold Stream Beach around 2 p.m. Thursday and were able to get the boy on a rescue boat and perform CPR. He was taken to the local hospital.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
