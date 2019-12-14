Boy hit, seriously injured while crossing street

The driver hit the boy as he crossed the street.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A teenage boy was hit by a car while trying to get to his school bus in Rockville Friday morning.

The teen sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash. Police say it happened around 7:15 a.m. along Montrose Rd.

The driver hit the boy as he crossed the street. He is a student at Walter Johnson High School.

A stretch of the roadway was closed and taped off for several hours while police investigated. The driver is identified as 61-year-old Reine Ngoumou Nee Nganzeu of Rockville.

Police are looking into multiple factors in their investigation, including the school bus’ light and stop sign activation, footage from the bus’ camera and the boy’s position in the crosswalk or road.

This comes less than 24 hours after a 9-year-old girl was hit and killed by a bus a few miles away in a Bethesda neighborhood on Thursday.

Police are still investigating both incidents.