Body-worn cameras show how officers de-escalated potential attack

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — What could have been a horrible situation was turned into a peaceful resolution after Montgomery County police officers thwarted a possible attack. Last week a man who was armed, walked into a 7-Eleven with employees and customers.

An officer’s bodycam footage shows how it all went down. Police say last week, 47-year-old Rodney Taylor-Smith walked into a 7-Eleven on Middlebrook Road in Germantown, he brandished a knife and pointed it at employees with multiple customers inside of the store including a child.

“I drew my weapon and made repeated commands to him to drop the knife,” said Officer Laura Myers, Montgomery County Police Department.

Officer Myers knew many people’s lives were at stake and had to think fast, as Taylor refused to put the knife down, the officer was able to get back up and get the people in the store out of the way. The goal was to get the weapon out of Taylor’s hands without the use of force.

“I said hey this might get us somewhere so I holstered my gun and at that point, I said hey I put my gun down you put your knife down,” said Officer James Logan, Montgomery County Police Department.

The district commander says MCPD officers use de-escalation tactics every day and the 7-Eleven incident here is just one of many.

Officers go through extensive training each year to be able to handle a crisis. It’s just another reminder of how officers place themselves in harm’s way to keep the community safe.

“The most impressive part is what my shift did and how they handled that entire incident and I couldn’t be prouder of how they acted and responded as a complete group,” said Sgt. Matthew Krest, Montgomery County Police Department.

Taylor-Smith is being charged with multiple counts of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. He’s also being held without bond.