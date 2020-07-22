Body found in the Potomac River, police conducting death investigation

The Potomac River is seen in this general view at Great Falls Park, Monday, March 9, 2020, in McLean, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

McLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — Authorities found a body in the Potomac River near Great Falls on Tuesday evening.

Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue in Maryland said Swift Water Rescue teams found the deceased person wedged between some rocks in the Potomac River, in the area of Sandy Landing which is on the Virginia side of the river.

Piringer said a kayaker reported the incident. Montgomery County police officers are conducting the death investigation.

Update (~7p) Potomac River (IAO Great Falls) Wet Bottom/ Sanding Lansing, boaters and persons from Va shore reported body in water, @mcfrs SWR located body, MoCo PD MSOT (Managed Search Operations Team) on scene conducting death investigation pic.twitter.com/LWhgkoxqxD — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 22, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated.

