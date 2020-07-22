Body found in the Potomac River, police conducting death investigation

McLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — Authorities found a body in the Potomac River near Great Falls on Tuesday evening.
Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue in Maryland said Swift Water Rescue teams found the deceased person wedged between some rocks in the Potomac River, in the area of Sandy Landing which is on the Virginia side of the river.
Piringer said a kayaker reported the incident. Montgomery County police officers are conducting the death investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
