Body found in the Potomac River, police conducting death investigation

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Potomac River is seen in this general view at Great Falls Park, Monday, March 9, 2020, in McLean, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

McLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — Authorities found a body in the Potomac River near Great Falls on Tuesday evening.

Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue in Maryland said Swift Water Rescue teams found the deceased person wedged between some rocks in the Potomac River, in the area of Sandy Landing which is on the Virginia side of the river.

Piringer said a kayaker reported the incident. Montgomery County police officers are conducting the death investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories