Body found in Carroll Creek, no signs of foul play

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – Wednesday afternoon the Frederick Police Department announced it had found a body in Carroll Creek.

“At 6:15 this morning, we got a call from a passer-by who saw a person in the creek unresponsive. Police and fire and rescue arrived on scene and determined he was deceased. There are no signs of foul play. The investigation is still continuing though,” said Michele Bowman of FPD.

The man was in his 50s and the family has been notified. His body was found near the fountain.

He was transported to the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore.

