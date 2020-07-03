Board of Public Works vote to cut $413 million from state budget

Maryland's positivity rate for COVID-19 is just under 5 percent with hospitalizations declining

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) –In Maryland, the Board of Public Works voted to cut millions of dollars in the state budget as part of an effort to adjust to the financial impact of the coronavirus.

$413 million is what the Maryland Board of Public Works cut this week to adjust to the financial impact the coronavirus has had on the state’s economy.

“I can tell you that I don’t like a single one of them or the other hundreds of millions of dollars in cuts that they [the department] are going to have come to bring us next month,” said Gov. Larry Hogan (R).

Hogan initially proposed more than $600 million in cuts. Those cuts included higher education, local aid, and health.

Secretary of Budget and Management for the state, David Brinkley, said the state is facing a projected loss of $2 billion in state revenues.

Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) said at the beginning of the meeting that “we should not sugar coat what they have to do when it comes to cuts to the budget.”

“I agree with you that we need big cuts and the big cuts are coming,” said Franchot. “I just hate to see prematurely us taking balancing measures on teachers, and state employees and vulnerable Marylanders.”

Treasurer of Maryland, Nancy Kopp, (D) said the state should have waited until the 2020 revenue came in from the government to gain a better picture.

“This is a very serious situation and it is potentially a long-lasting situation because there is an enemy out there that is attacking us… this virus that we can’t control, ” said Kopp.

State officials say more cuts to be expected.

