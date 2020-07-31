Board of Elections predicts November shortage of poll workers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The 2020 election is still months away, but Montgomery County’s Board of Elections is expecting a shortage of poll workers come November 3rd.

The board is expecting to consolidate polling sites in the midst of the cornavirus pandemic, but their regular poll workers are primarily older and will likely not serve because they are at risk.

Board of Elections Public Information Officer Gilberto Zelaya says they can recruit poll workers as young as 16 as long as they are registered to vote in the state and are US citizens.

“We’re looking for the younger cohorts. High school students, college age students or an individual under 40,” Zelaya said. “You can earn up to $310 per day of service or 25 student service learning hours which you need obviously to graduate from a Maryland high school.”

Zelaya said part-time and full-day positions are available and they will provide personal protective equipment to all of their poll workers.