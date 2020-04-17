Board of Aldermen passes resolution on climate emergency

Macshane said that council members in the Frederick government are looking at passing similar legislation

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Board of Aldermen approved a resolution concerning the climate emergency Thursday.

Alderman Ben MacShane introduced the resolution back in February.

MacShane said when any official makes a decision, they should be thinking about the environment.

The resolution will create a workgroup that will help draft goals on how to decrease the city’s carbon footprint.

“It is clear that the best action is being taken on local levels,” said MacShane. “It is by cities. It is by county. It is by small towns.

Occasionally, it is on national levels or global levels, and that is really needed to happen. But, we are responsible for what for our own community here.”

