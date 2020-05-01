Board of Aldermen discuss COVID-19 grants for nonprofits

The board is expected to vote on the COVID-19 grant relief on May 21st

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Board of Aldermen discussed ways to help nonprofits in the city of Frederick with grant relief.

The COVID-19 relief grant will support local nonprofits and other non-governmental organizations that work with city residents because of the pandemic. The framework of the relief will allow nonprofits and organizations up to $10,000.

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis, where a selection committee will decide. Nonprofits will only be able to apply for the grant once.

“I just want to say I appreciate my colleagues looking at this proposal and being very open about it and giving honest feedback on it,” said alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak. “I look forward to us moving to the process where we are providing some funding for some local nonprofits who are providing relief in the community.”

The board is expected to vote on the COVID-19 grant relief on May 21st.