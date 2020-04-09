Board of Aldermen discuss budget schedule and local state of emergency

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Board of Aldermen held a special meeting Wednesday afternoon to talk about the budget and the local state of emergency. 

The virtual meeting was the first for the five-member board. The aldermen unanimously approved a revised fiscal year 2021 budget schedule. 


They also approved a resolution to continue the local state of emergency which was designated by Mayor Michael O’Connor from March 13th to April 12th.

“We are capable of becoming a more resilient organization should we face to ever have to face anything like this in the future.” 

City residents are able to make public comments during the virtual meetings. 

