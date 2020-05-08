Board of Aldermen approves FY 2021 budget

This passed budget will start in July 1st, 2020

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Board of Aldermen in the City of Frederick approved the mayor’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget.

Mayor Michael O’Connor presented his budget in early April.

In Thursday’s meeting, the budget was approved as well as a special ordinance to adopt the tax for assessable property for the upcoming year and an ordinance to establish employee positions, grades, and the civilian pay scale.

“There are no winners in the budget,” said Alderman, Roger Wilson. “This year, it is going to be very lean… A very conservative budget and we had to make a lot of cuts in the budget this year to react to COVID-19 pandemic.”

To find more on this budget, click here

