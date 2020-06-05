Board of Aldermen approves COVID-19 relief grant for nonprofits

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Board of Aldermen has approved a COVID-19 relief grant.

The grant will be provided to nonprofit and other non-governmental civic organizations whose mission prior to the public health crisis… Included providing support to school age children. Grants will be awarded once and will not exceed $10,000.

Applications will be reviewed by a selection committee.

“The crisis that we feared is here,” said Aldermen, Ben MacShane during the public hearing Thursday evening. “The desperation that many families with young children with school-aged children are living in is very real. It is very tangible in their lives. And I think this is just one of many things that we are going to do.”

The Board of Aldermen also approved to amend the current budget to fund the granted relief. Around $200,000 is available for nonprofits and other non-governmental civic organizations.