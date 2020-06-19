Board of Aldermen approves agreement with Frederick County on Coronavirus Relief Fund

The Coronavirus Relief Fund has been established under the federal CARES act

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The city of Frederick has approved an agreement with Frederick County about the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

The city is expected to receive $5.1 million The money will go towards staff expenses, assistance programs, facility improvements, technology to support telework, and PPE. The funds will have to go to expenses that are related to the public health crisis and must be spent by the end of the year.

“It is truly fantastic for our community to have this sort of funding coming in,” said Alderman, Ben MacShane. “I am very pleased to see some funding from the federal level… Funding from the state level…We have done a great job thus far allocating and re-allocating some of our accounts and things like that to make sure that we are getting much direct assistance to our community as possible.

