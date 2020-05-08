Board of Aldermen approve MOU with Fraternal Order of Police

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Board of Aldermen approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Fraternal Order of Police that applies to certain changes to collective bargaining.

The changes come after the approval of the Federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA/Act). The act was an emergency relief bill that aims to provide financial support for people who have been impacted by COVID-19. The act excluded sworn officers from certain aspects of paid sick leave. However, this MOU with the City of Frederick will include sworn officers.

“So very similar to our civilian staff right now, they can not take, or do not have the opportunity to take time off,” said the City of Frederick’s Director of Human Resources, Karen Paulson. “This [MOU] recognizes kind of the extraordinary situation we are in currently to permit them to take the time later this year or next year.”

To find more about this story, click here.