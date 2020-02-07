Board of Alderman amend the charter, create a new department

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — On Thursday night, a resolution was to amend the charter to create a new Department of Housing and Human Services was passed.

The Mayor and Board of Alderman passed this amended charter with the hopes that there will be a new department to oversee the Frederick Community Action Agency and the Community Development Block Grant Program.

They also decided that the new director position will be the Director of Housing and Human Services. Whoever holds this new position must have a strong foundation in public service and have a great public persona.

The Charter amendment will not go into effect for 50 days.