Blessings in a Backpack, ‘Be the Change’ drive

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A local organization is collecting change for a good cause.

The Frederick chapter of Blessings in a Backpack, just finished their Be the Change drive, to help fund their mission. The non-profit organization provides students in need with food on the weekends and during school breaks.

Be the Change allowed individuals to collect as many nickels, dimes, and quarters from the community. Last year the organization collected more nearly $4,000.

“We serve 3,100 children in 21 local schools, and so it gives everybody a chance to get involved, with a penny or more, and the kids get involved and we love when it’s kids helping kids.” said program director, Hermine Bernstein.

It costs $100 to feed an individual child for an entire 38-week school year. All money raised by BIAB is used to feed and benefit our local children, with around $0.96 of every dollar raised is used to purchase food.

If you’re interested in donating or volunteering to the organization, click here.