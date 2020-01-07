Biotech firm, RoosterBio looks to expand

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — 2020 is already shaping up to be a big year for RoosterBio, now that they are expanding.

The Frederick based, biotech company is expanding its home base for the second time. Mid-December of 2019, they announced they would be adding an additional 5,000 SF of space.

RoosterBio is focused on developing and manufacturing human adult stem cells and stem cell-based products. The company is the leading supplier of human mesenchymal stem/stromal cell (hMSC) working cell banks and hMSC bioprocess systems. This expansion is a result of an increase in global need. They’ve been distributing in the U.S. market for about 5 years, and now they are moving into global markets like Asia and Europe.

Many of their products are used for research and clinical trials in humans. They can make these products much faster and cheaper than their competitors. Biotech companies like this are important for the future of innovation and medicine because they can help companies looking for a cure for aging stem cells and degenerative diseases, and gene therapy for cancer, therapeutics, etc.

In addition to adding new jobs and space, Roosterbio is looking to expand its portfolio in several areas and take the business globally in 2020.