Bill to revise police use of force policy underway in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The Public Safety Committee discussed a new expedited bill with Montgomery County’s Police Chief Marc Jones.

If the bill passes, Jones would be expected to use the use of force policy directive and require the use of force policy to include certain minimum standards to protect the public. Officials also reviewed the county’s current plan on having student resource officers in schools and their policy on no-knock warrants. Jones explains why no knock warrants are sometimes necessary.

“These are the types of cases that concern us particularly the amount of guns that we continue to get off our streets here in Montgomery County, with individuals who have illegal firearms,” said Jones.

Public Safety Committee members are also considering a Mobile Crisis Response team who will respond to non-police calls to help those in behavioral health crisis.

