Bilingual university relocates to downtown Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — An international, bilingual university is revamping and moving its Montgomery County campus to a new location, still within the county.

Ana G. Mendez University is a bilingual university that serves over 300 students in the National Capital Area and it’s moving its local headquarters into the old Discovery building in Silver Spring.

That building is now known as Inventa Towers, sitting at the corner of Georgia Ave and Wayne St. The university’s prior location was in a smaller building in Wheaton, Maryland. The university sought out a larger space so it could expand.

The Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation says it was important that UAGM stayed here.

“The Hispanic population, in particular, is very important to our growth and development. To have a university of this type is pretty unique in our nation. It’s pretty special for Montgomery County,” said Bill Tompkins, MCEDC’s chief operating officer.

Over 17 percent of Montgomery County residents speak Spanish. 40 percent of residents speak a language other than English, according to Census Bureau data.