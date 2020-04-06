Bikes, e-scooters offering free and reduced ride rates for essential employees

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Localities across the National Capital Region are offering essential employees free and reduced rates through bike sharing and e-scooter programs.

Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland; as well as Fairfax and Arlington counties in Virginia, all participate in Capital Bikeshare, in addition to Virginia cities like Alexandria, Falls Church and Washington, D.C.

Electric scooters run by Lyft are also operating at reduced fares.

The Capital Bikeshare program is offering free month-long memberships and $1 short, single rides.

As transit options like Metrobus, Ride-On Bus and Metrorail are scaled back, this program is giving locals another option when it comes to getting around.

“We’re all doing the best we can to help people who need to travel and make these essential trips and to perform these essential functions in society,” said Anne Root, Montgomery County’s bikeshare program manager.

Essential employees in the National Capital Region can take advantage of the benefits individually or through their employer by emailing HeroBikes@Lyft.com