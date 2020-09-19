Bike to Work Week Begins Monday

Baltimore, Md. (WDVM) — Bike to Work Week celebrates bicycling as a healthy commuting option, while promoting public awareness of its safety and environmental benefits.

Bike to Work Week helps raise awareness of the rules of the road for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists, and highlights the need to improve bicycle facilities to improve safety.

It begins September 21st so check your tire pressure, strap on your helmet, and get registered for Bike to Work Week 2020 at this link!