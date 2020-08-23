Bethesda parking garage home of new mural

The art piece looks to represent community, travel and methods of transportation.

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) – A new mural has been installed in Downtown Bethesda, brightening up the walls of a parking garage.

Located on 8216 Woodmount Avenue the Woodmont & Rugby Ave. Garage is the canvas of the recent collaboration with Montgomery County’s Department of Transportation and the Bethesda Urban Partnership.

Maryland Artist Megan Lewis was commissioned to create an art piece that represented community, travel, and methods of transportation.

“I wanted to focus on where people are going and how they get there,” Lewis said. “People have jobs, they have families, I wanted to focus on the commutes and not the actual person. Like what are they carrying, what are they riding, what are they wearing, and where are they going to?”

Bethesda Urban Partnership’s Director of Marketing and Communications Stephanie Coppula said, especially nowadays, public art is growing in importance to liven up a community space.

“I know that folks really enjoy seeing the mural go up,” Coppula said. “During this time we need a lift and art just makes you feel good, brings the community together and we’re really just happy to be able to do it.”

Coppula said the urban partnership is looking for other possible locations for future projects, but they’re not ready to make any official announcements just yet.