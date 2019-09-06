Baltimore woman charged with attempted carjacking in Silver Spring

The suspect is being held without bond

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A Baltimore woman was arrested for an attempted carjacking in Silver Spring on Wednesday.

Montgomery County Police arrested 28-year-old Shaquana Kendricks after she allegedly attempted to steal a woman’s car on the 9500 block of Georgia Avenue.

Police say the suspect approached the victim, demanded her car keys, then assaulted the woman and stole her keys before running off. Officers responded to the scene and found the suspect at a bus stop on Georgia Avenue at Seminary Road. Kendricks was arrested and taken to the county detention center where she was charged with one count of an attempted carjacking.

“The suspect realized the victim was on the phone and she immediately fled the area. Responding officers were checking the area and found the suspect at a bus stop,” said Rick Goodale, Montgomery County Police Department.

Kendricks is being held without bond.