Award-winning author visits Ballenger Creek Elementary

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — When author Kwame Alexander made his way through the Ballenger Creek Elementary School cafeteria on Wednesday morning, students in kindergarten through second grade erupted into applause and hollers of excitement.

Alexander has written 33 books throughout the span of his career. He won the Newberry Medal in 2015 for his novel “The Crossover.”

On his visit, Alexander encouraged the echo of the students as he read aloud two of his recent children’s books.

“He had us repeat after him when he was reading the pages. It was really fun,” said second grade student, Cameron Grasty.

The room of students read along to Alexander’s 2016 “Surf’s Up,” and his recent illustrated book entitled “How to Read a Book.”

“It’s a children’s picture book about what happens when you find that book that you can’t put down. What happens when a child connects with a text, with illustrations that really jump off the page and how they become engaged, inspired, ultimately, empowered,” Alexander explained.

Media specialist, Lee Ann Messer, worked with local bookstore Curious Iguana to bring Alexander to Frederick. She says having students be able to meet the person behind the words is a unique experience.

“When he shares today, they’re going get his heart for the book. [I hope] that they take out of it an excitement for reading, that they’re excited to come into our library and to get something new,” Messer said.

Grasty says her favorite part of most books is not only the story on the pages, but the look of them.

“My favorite part about the book was the pages because they look really interesting and I like interesting things,” Grasty explained.

That grip of art and creativity is what Alexander hopes young readers notice and seek out through the binds of more books.

“Taking the words off the page and putting them on the stage– I believe writing books is a full, multimedia, five-senses, holistic sort of approach to helping to create beautiful human beings,” said Alexander.

Through community fundraising, students who attended the author’s visit were gifted “How to Read a Book.”

Alexander also visited students at New Market Elementary School and hosted a public visit at the C. Burr Artz Library.