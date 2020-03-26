Attorneys General call on Amazon and Whole Foods to provide paid leave during COVID-19 outbreak

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — Attorneys General across the country are calling on Amazon and Whole Foods to provide paid leave to employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maryland Attorney General, Brian Frosh, sent a letter along with other AG’s to the companies asking them to provide paid sick leave and family leave as required under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, enacted on March 19th. According to a press release, a recent offer from Whole Foods and it’s owner, Amazon, provided two weeks of paid leave to employees diagnosed or placed in quarantine which is far less than what the act requires.

“Forcing workers to choose between working sick or losing a paycheck is a risk we cannot afford to take in the midst of a global health crisis,” said Frosh statement.

The Attorney General for Virginia also signed the letter.