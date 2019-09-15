Athletes, officials celebrate county’s first cricket field

"The location is perfect, with growing cricket communities in the Clarksburg and Germantown areas, in particular."

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Montgomery County’s first full-size cricket field opened Saturday.

The local cricket community has asked Montgomery County officials for a place to play for several years. Saturday, locals got to break in the brand-new field at the South Germantown Recreational Park.

“The location is perfect, with growing cricket communities in the Clarksburg and Germantown areas, in particular,” said Mike Riley, director of Montgomery Parks.

Councilmembers at the event said the Indian and Southeast Asian populations in Montgomery county are growing, and so is local interest and appreciation for the game of cricket.

“In India, they say, ‘cricket is your religion,'” cricket player Shrusti Amula said. “Everyone in India plays cricket, it’s very cool to see it’s expanding here in the United States.”

Cricket is a male-dominated game, but that’s not stopping 13-year-old Amula from playing with the boys.

“Coaches think because I’m a girl, I can’t play as well as everyone else. They make them go easy on me, that pushes me to go harder because I want to prove that I’m as good as the boys or maybe even better,” she said.

The county has already allocated space to build another cricket field to meet high demand.

The brand-new field is already booked through the end of the season.