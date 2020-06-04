Aspen Hill man charged with second-degree rape and assault

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A man was charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault, and police are concerned there may be other victims.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, 38-year-old Orlando Constantino Coffield is accused of raping a woman on May 25. The victim told police she was invited into Coffield’s apartment in Aspen Hill where he allegedly raped and assaulted her. Police said the victim “sustained bruises to parts of her body to include her legs and arms.”

The suspect was arrested on June 2 and is held without bond. Investigators are concerned there may be more victims. Anyone with information can call the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5050.