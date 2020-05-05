Asian American Center of Frederick helps community during pandemic

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – The Asian American Center of Frederick is ramping up their services and volunteering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking to enhance, empower and enrich their community with service and culture, the center said it strives to provide vital services to lower income, minority, or immigrant groups.

AACF Director and Founder Elizabeth Chung said May is recognized as Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and they are highlighting their culture while raising money and donating food supplies and personal protective equipment to the community.

“It’s really hit everybody, so our doors are open,” Chung said “Let us know how we can be helpful.

Chung said they are partnering with various non-profits during this time and are looking for more volunteers and people in need they can help. More information can be found at the center’s website.