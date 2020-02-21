Ashley Addiction Treatment donates 400 books to local recovery high school

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — We’re just a couple of months away from the official grand opening of the state’s only recovery high school.

The Phoenix Recovery Academy is a school for adolescents affected by alcoholism and drug addiction. This recovery high school looks to help reduce stress in teens who struggle with substance use or dependency by providing specialized treatment and support all while earning a secondary school diploma.

Ashley Addiction Treatment located in Havre de Grace recently donated nearly 400 books to the academy’s library and officials say it’s helping them move in the right direction.

“We are very mission-driven in Ashley, so making sure that we take care of the generations and contribute to our community which is how we came in right? In order to be able to do this, and open up a school we have to have a library,” said weekend program manager at Ashley Addiction Treatment, Johanna Doland.

The Phoenix Recovery Academy will in time for the 2020-2021 school year.