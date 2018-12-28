As winter temperatures near, group puts their knitting needles to work Video

FREDERICK, Md. - As temperatures dwindle this winter, local organizations are in need of warm clothing donations.

And it's people like Lucy Martinez who put their knitting needles to work.

Martinez is an organizer for Friday night's knit, crochet, and loom event that aims to create warm weather clothing, like hats and scarves, to benefit those in need this season.

Martinez says the items will be donated to the Frederick Rescue Mission for distribution to anyone in need.

She says the idea stemmed from her daily commute on the metro.

"I would be crocheting during that time and I would hand out hats and scarves and things that I made while I was on the train. Hopefully the recipients of these gifts will be warm if they're outside," said Martinez.

The event will take place at the Lake Forest Mall food court at 7 p.m., on December 28.

Martinez expects to donate the handmade gifts to the Frederick Rescue Mission in January.