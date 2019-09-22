Arts Festival takes over Wheaton streets

Last year's festival was rained out, so locals were excited to have good weather for the event this year.

WEHATON, Md. (WDVM) – Art, sculpture and music took over the city of Wheaton Sunday for the Arts Parade and Festival.

Colorful exhibits and people lined the streets all day. Local artists were given a chance to showcase their work.

Spectators from across the area came out to learn more about arts and culture in Wheaton and why the festival is important to the community.

“A lot of kids are out there, many kids are not exposed to art in school, so this is a good way for them to see art in the street, and not have to pay for it. A lot of them might not have time to go to a museum, so it’s a good way for them to see art that they would have to go into dc to see,” said local artist Michael Singerman.

Over 50 exhibits were shown at Sunday’s festival.