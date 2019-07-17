Art teacher arrested on sex abuse charges

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County art teacher is being charged with sexual abuse of two minors.

Montgomery County Police have arrested and charged Gene Alphonse Pasay, 30, of Silver Spring, with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

Police say Pasay allegedly committed these offenses while he was an instructor at the Renaissance Art Center in Gaithersburg.

The two male victims, ages 10 and 11 at the time of the abuse, were Pasay’s students at the center.

Detectives spoke with the two victims, who stated that the alleged abuse occurred between September 2018 and March 2019 during an art class.

According to police, Pasay is being held without bond. And anyone with information is asked to contact Montgomery County Police.