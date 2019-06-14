Arrests made in gun store burglary, deceased suspect identified

Police reported that 17 guns have been recovered in lieu of the incident

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Department of Police have identified a deceased Anne Arundel County man who was also a suspect in the United Gun Shop burglary.

Police have identified Marquis Weems, 17, as the deceased suspect who is suspected to be involved in the June 13 gun store burglary.

According to a press release, the officer involved has also been identified as Officer John Gloss. Gross is a 20-year veteran who has been placed on administrative leave pending review.

Police say four suspects rammed a car into the United Gun Store, stole guns, then ran off. During the pursuit, the suspects ran into a police cruiser and that’s when MCPD Officer Gloss fired shots killing Weems. Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify additional suspects in this incident. Police say the suspects are linked to other gun store robberies in the area.

Detective from the department announced three arrests made in connection with the burglary. Brandon Allen Jackson, 17, Terrence Massey Jr., 21, and a suspect who has not been identified due to being a juvenile were all arrested.

Police reported that 17 guns have been recovered, with 10 firearms still outstanding.