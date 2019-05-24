Arrest made in Silver Spring robbery

One man is facing charges that he allegedly tried to rob several people, Montgomery County Police said.
According to police, they received a call Tuesday at 11:15 p.m., for a report of a robbery in the 11600 block of Stewart Lane in Silver Spring.
Approximately a half hour later, another report of a robbery was made to police. This time, a man had taken a victim’s purse and ran from the scene.
The suspect was identified by police as Josue Torres-Luna, 19. Police said Torres-Luna was found hiding behind a dumpster in the area, and he was subsequently arrested.
