Arrest made in Olney vandalism investigation

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police have made an arrest in connection to a home in Olney that was vandalized three times.
Last month police released surveillance video and asked the public’s help in identifying the suspect.
The man is accused of pulling down a Black Lives Matter flag and spray painting “I hate America” and “Terrorist” on the house.
Officials have not identified the suspect, or announced the charges he is expected to face.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App