Arrest made in Olney vandalism investigation

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police have made an arrest in connection to a home in Olney that was vandalized three times.

Last month police released surveillance video and asked the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The man is accused of pulling down a Black Lives Matter flag and spray painting “I hate America” and “Terrorist” on the house.

Officials have not identified the suspect, or announced the charges he is expected to face.

