Arrest made in Bethesda armed robbery, other suspects at-large

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery at a jewelry store earlier this month.

42-year-old Derrick Lamont Graham was arrested after multiple tips came in identifying him as the suspect who pulled out a gun during the Bethesda robbery.

Police released surveillance footage of the incident and are still looking for two more suspects in the case.

The three suspects stole around 100 pieces of jewelry, worth a total of more than $60,000.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Montgomery County Police.